EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A biker suffered a leg injury when he collided with a car on Sunday evening.
Police were called to the Tremont and Main avenues around 6:30 p.m. about the accident. When they arrived they found Kevin Selby, a 42-year-old township man, was riding a Yamaha TTR125 when a 2017 Nissan Maxima, when he as struck by a car driven by Magdy Abdalla, 49, also of the township, police said in a news release.
According to police, Selby's bike entered the roadway from a wooded trail at Main Avenue, crossing into Abdalla's path, causing the collision.
Selby's right leg was severely injured, police said.
Selby was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police did not release an update on his condition.
Police shut down Main Avenue at Tremont Avenue for about two hours
People are also reading…
Township Officer Nathan Lahr is leading the crash investigation. Traffic summonses are pending, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.