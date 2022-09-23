 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
October exhibit at Ocean City Arts Center

Ocean City Arts Center
Kit Donnelly, provided

The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center’s October exhibit, “Prints in Motion,” features linoleum prints by Kit Donnelly. The show opens Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 29. A Meet the Artist reception will be held Oct. 14 at the gallery, located in the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., second floor. For more information, call 609-399-7628 or visit OceanCityArtsCenter.org.

