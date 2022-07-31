OCHS grad killed in New York

Carling Mott, 28, was killed in a traffic accident near her home in the New York borough of Manhattan on Tuesday.

The daughter of James and Janice Mott of Ocean City, she grew up in that community and graduated from Ocean City High School in 2012.

According to several reports, she was riding her bicycle on East 85th Street when she fell off and was struck by a tractor-trailer. The driver was not charged, and it is not clear why she fell off.

Mott attended Syracuse University and worked as a production manager at Nickelodeon.

“My heart goes out to the family and many friends of Carling Mott, who died this week in a tragic bike accident in New York City,” Mayor Jay Gillian stated in his weekly message to residents Friday. “Carling was a 2012 Ocean City High School graduate with a promising career as a television production manager. She loved Ocean City and her new home in Manhattan and lived life to its fullest.”

The crash had previously been reported in the New York Post and the Ocean City Sentinel.

The accident took place on a one-way, three lane road to the east of Central Park. There is no bike lane on that street. An advocacy group, Transportation Alternatives, faulted the city for failing to provide adequate bike lanes, and said 142 people have been killed in crashes citywide this year, including 11 riding bicycles.

Mott’s death is being mourned by many in Ocean City, with one of her friends on social media describing her as “human sunshine.” Mott was planning to run the Chicago Marathon this year, using the run as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Her obituary said she excelled at tennis, lacrosse and competitive sailing in high school, and completed the New York City Marathon last year. She studied in London for a year, at which time she visited Spain, Morocco, Turkey and Berlin.

“Carling is best defined by her love for life, and family. She loved NYC and the Upper East Side where she lived,” reads her obituary.

A celebration of her life is planned at the Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point at noon Monday, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m.

Night Out planned in several communities

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Police, firefighters and other first responders are set to participate in Middle Township’s 39th annual National Night Out from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Road, in the Cape May Court House section of the township.

“This is a great opportunity for police officers and residents to come together under positive circumstances and strengthen our sense of community,” said Middle Township Police Chief Chris Leusner.

The event will include games, music and food. Also set to attend are Miss New Jersey Augostina Mallous, a resident of Cape May County, and meteorologist Joe Martucci with The Press of Atlantic City. Mounted officers and the K-9 unit from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department are also expected to attend.

Similar events are set to take place the same night across the country and in several Cape May County communities. In Sea Isle City, the event takes place from 6 until 8 p.m. at Excursion Park at JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. In addition to free food and free activities, the popular event will include representatives of the county SWAT team, Sheriff’s Department officers and more.

“As is the case in towns and cities throughout the country, the focus of Sea Isle’s National Night Out is to increase awareness for important police programs, such as drug prevention, avoiding juvenile alcohol use, and other anti-crime efforts,” reads a statement from the city.

Wildwood plans a family night out at Fox Park, between Burk and Montgomery avenues, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m.

Night Out events are also listed for Dennis Township, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Stone Harbor and Avalon. Lower Township has previously hosted Night Out, but no event is posted to the calendar on the township webpage.

Cape May’s event runs 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. on the beach and promenade ny Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Drive.