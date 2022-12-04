OceanFirst Foundation donates $40K to Atlantic Cape for scholarships

Atlantic Cape Community College received a $40,000 donation from the OceanFirst Foundation during a ceremony at the college’s Mays Landing campus Nov. 22. The donation will assist Atlantic Cape in providing student scholarships.
Presenting the check to the college were OceanFirst Bank and Foundation representatives Robert Previti, Bill Whelan, Ed Geletka, Jeff Ropiecki, Stephanie Toal and Katherine Durante, alongside Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba and Atlantic Cape Foundation Executive Director Jean McAlister, who were joined by some of the Atlantic Cape scholarship recipients.
Over the past six years of the partnership, the OceanFirst Foundation has provided $280,000 in donations to Atlantic Cape, which has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 280 incoming students.
