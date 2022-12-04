 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OceanFirst Foundation donates $40K to Atlantic Cape for scholarships

  • 0
120422-pac-hom-oceanfirstphoto1.jpg

Atlantic Cape Community College was the recipient of a $40,000 donation from the OceanFirst Foundation at the Mays Landing campus Nov. 22.

 OceanFirst Foundation, provided

The Power 5 college football conference title games kick off this weekend. Szvetitz gives his predictions in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC matchups.

Atlantic Cape Community College received a $40,000 donation from the OceanFirst Foundation during a ceremony at the college’s Mays Landing campus Nov. 22. The donation will assist Atlantic Cape in providing student scholarships.

Presenting the check to the college were OceanFirst Bank and Foundation representatives Robert Previti, Bill Whelan, Ed Geletka, Jeff Ropiecki, Stephanie Toal and Katherine Durante, alongside Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba and Atlantic Cape Foundation Executive Director Jean McAlister, who were joined by some of the Atlantic Cape scholarship recipients.

Over the past six years of the partnership, the OceanFirst Foundation has provided $280,000 in donations to Atlantic Cape, which has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 280 incoming students.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon. The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or short humans. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it. It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News