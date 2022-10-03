Ocean Wind meeting canceled due to ongoing storm

OCEAN CITY — A planned public hearing on the use of Green Acres land for the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind energy project set for Monday evening has been canceled as the remnants of Hurricane Ian batter the region.

The notice of the cancelation came about 11:30 a.m. The meeting was set for 6 p.m. at The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City.

The hearing will be rescheduled, according to officials with Ocean Wind, but the new date has not yet been set.

“Please take notice that, due to the coastal flood warning issued by the National Weather Service and concern for the safety of the public, the public hearing to be held by Ocean Wind, LLC (Ocean Wind 1) today at 6 p.m. at the Flanders Hotel, located at 719 E 11th St., Ocean City, New Jersey is cancelled,” reads an email sent Monday. “The hearing will be rescheduled, and notice of the new hearing date will be published in accordance with the Green Acres Rules, N.J.A.C. 7:36-1.1 et seq., on Ocean Wind 1’s website at www.OceanWindOne.com, and on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s website at https://dep.nj.gov/otpla/diversion-application-information-page-ocean-city-ocean-wind-project/”

Advocates and opponents of the offshore wind proposal had planned to speak at the meeting, which was set to get public input on the diversion of preserved land to allow a power line to cross Ocean City at 35th Street on the way to the site of the former B.L. England power plant, where the power would enter the electricity grid. Plans call for another line to land at the site of the former Oyster Creek nuclear power plant.

Officials in Ocean City have called on Ocean Wind to provide more details on the plan, including presenting the cost to use an alternate route, possibly running the line through the Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

As proposed, the line would run under the public beach and then cross the barrier island. According to documents from Ocean Wind 1, the company proposes to pay $205,000 to the state Department of Environmental Protection for the use of the Green Acres land, which would be used to acquire a little less than two acres of land to replace what was used.

The properties include beach lots at the end of 35th Street, another beachfront lot and an area north of the Roosevelt Boulevard Bridge, totaling just over 6/10ths of an acre.

Ocean City expected flooding from the Monday afternoon high tide, and warned that cars should be moved from flood prone areas. On Monday morning, city officials warned that the National Weather Service had extended a Coastal Flood Warning for the city through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“The forecast calls for sustained northeast winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and rain on Monday and continuing through Tuesday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday. A High Surf Advisory also will be in effect through Tuesday,” reads the city’s notification.