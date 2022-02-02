Ocean Wind applies to state BPU to move energy across Ocean City

The company building an 1,100-megawatt offshore wind farm about 15 miles off Atlantic City filed paperwork Wednesday with the state asking for permission to cross Ocean City with transmission lines.

Ørsted's Ocean Wind Project sought the right to build transmission lines through a petition filing with the Board of Public Utilities late Wednesday, confirmed Maddy Urbish, head of government affairs and policy for Ørsted in New Jersey.

It's a new process made possible for all offshore wind developers by a bill signed into law in July by Gov. Phil Murphy. It allows Ocean Wind and other projects to sidestep local approvals for transmission lines.

"This petition filing seeks to maintain the project’s timeline to meet critical permitting milestones and assure that construction and operations can commence on time," Urbish said. "We continue to engage with local officials ... and aim to negotiate agreements with local communities that facilitate the development of offshore wind and benefit all New Jerseyans."

State Sen. Bob Smith, a sponsor of the bill, has said it would allow the distribution line for offshore power generation to go through any public space, including rights-of-way under municipal and county roads, if the BPU approves it.