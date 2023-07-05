ATLANTIC CITY — A project likely to be New Jersey’s first offshore wind energy producer reached what company officials described as a major milestone Wednesday, setting the stage for onshore work to begin this fall and offshore construction to start next year.

Ocean Wind 1 announced it received its record of decision from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which falls under the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The company describes it as a major step for the planned construction of wind turbines off South Jersey, starting about 15 miles off the beach.

“Ocean Wind 1 is on the cusp of making history as construction on New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm is set to begin in a few short months, delivering on the promise of good-paying jobs, local investment and clean energy,” said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted, the Danish multinational company that owns Ocean Wind.

A statement from the company included laudatory comments from multiple state officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy, a major backer of offshore wind.

But along the coast, in many of the communities closest to the project area, opposition remains strong.

Cape May County officials have pledged to do all they legally can to disrupt the project. Mike Donohue, an attorney and former Superior Court judge working with the county to organize that opposition, said Wednesday the county is going to look at what more can be done.

“The county of Cape May is reviewing the 177 page record of decision from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and related agencies released today,” Donohue said Wednesday afternoon. “Upon completion of that review, the county will determine what avenues for legal challenges, if any, exist to pursue.”

Multiple elected officials, from the municipal level to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, have spoken against the project, raising concerns about its impact on tourism and the fishing industry, and about the potential for environmental damage and harm to marine life if the project gets built.

But at the state level, officials have also cited the environment and the economy in their support.

“The announcement of Ocean Wind 1’s Record of Decision today represents a pivotal inflection point not just for Ørsted, but for New Jersey’s nation-leading offshore wind industry as a whole,” Murphy said in a statement. “By preparing to begin onshore construction this fall, Ocean Wind 1 will help bring New Jersey one crucial step closer to achieving a 100% clean energy economy by 2035 and 11,000 MW of offshore wind power by 2040. Just as importantly, as we continue to cultivate burgeoning new industries while confronting the worsening climate crisis, our state’s first offshore wind project will generate thousands of good-paying union jobs and considerable environmental benefits for generations to come.”

Ocean Wind 1 will soon move from the development and permitting phase to the construction phase, company officials said, with onshore activities beginning in the fall, including the project’s onshore underground transmission line and onshore substations.

A recent legal notification indicated that one element of the onshore plans will change compared to what was previously proposed.

In Upper Township, power transmission lines will be installed through a system called “jack and bore,” instead of a trench to install lines under existing railroad lines leading to the former B.L. England power plant. That will mean digging a tunnel so there is no surface disruption in that area.

Offshore installation of the project’s monopile foundations and GE Haliade-X wind turbines is expected to begin in 2024. Monopiles for Ocean Wind 1 are being welded, sandblasted and painted at EEW American Offshore Structures’ facility at the Port of Paulsboro, the first monopile fabrication facility in the country, according to the company.

Plans call for up to 98 wind turbine generators within the project lease area, which will be visible from the beach. The upper tip of the wind turbine blade will be more than 900 feet above the water, with each turbine describing a circle with a diameter of more than 500 feet, set on a monopile in an underwater foundation.

“Ørsted has made significant investments in the facility as part of its commitment to building a local, American offshore wind supply chain,” reads the statement Wednesday. “New Jersey-based PSEG will support Ocean Wind 1 with construction management, environmental permitting and compliance services for the onshore substations and transmission cable installation scope.”

The announcement quoted representatives of labor organizations and environmental groups, each describing the project as a step toward a cleaner energy future and the decision as a vital part of seeing the project through.

Ocean Wind 1 has been working toward the approval since 2019, company officials said.

While Ocean Wind seems likely to be the first offshore wind farm in New Jersey, it is not planned to be the last, with other projects working their way through the permitting and approval process. The next furthest along is the Atlantic Shores project, with a wind farm in the works a little farther north on the coastline.

Also on Wednesday, the organization Save LBI called for a redraft of the draft environmental impact statement on that project, arguing in part that the existing impact statement does not consider the cumulative impact of offshore wind development in multiple lease areas off New Jersey and New York.