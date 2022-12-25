Ocean Wind 1 hopes to button up state, federal permits in 2023

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean Wind 1 project will not get the required state and federal permits for Christmas, but plans to have them lined up in the new year.

“We feel confident. We’ve been working closely with the federal government through BOEM (the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management) as well as the state agencies,” said Madeline Urbish, head of government affairs and market strategy in New Jersey for the energy company Ørsted.

In a recent interview, Urbish made clear that nothing is guaranteed but said things are looking good for the project to have the needed state and federal permits before the end of 2023, and expects to begin construction on the project that year or in early 2024.

Over the past two years, there have been multiple information sessions, hearings and options for public comment, both in person and remotely. In some cases, comments stretched for hours as those opposing offshore wind projects and those supporting them each had their say.

At least for the state permitting process, that part appears to be winding down.

This month, a session at Hammonton High School was the final public hearing on state land use permits for the offshore wind project. That includes permits needed through the state Division of Land Resource Protection and under the Coastal Area Facilities Review Act. The public comment period will remain open until Dec. 30.

According to Larry Hajna, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Protection, once the public comment period closes, the DEP will review all of the comments and decide whether the application is ready to be reviewed.

“If the application is deemed complete for review, a decision will be rendered 60 days thereafter,” Hajna wrote in a recent email. “If the application is not deemed complete, the review will resume upon the department’s receipt of the required information.”

According to Ørsted officials, the state will look at the planned onshore facilities connected with the wind power project, as well as all impacts of the project in the ocean within 3 miles of the shore.

According to Urbish, Ocean Wind has agreed that the state should be able to review the entire project, which will include the area under the federal permitting process, for consistency with the state’s coastal zone management regulations.

As proposed, the plan is to build close to 100 wind turbines within a federal permitting area, which starts about 15 miles off the coast. Both Gov. Phil Murphy and President Joe Biden have pushed offshore wind as a renewable energy source that will reduce carbon emissions. Murphy has committed to a steady march toward powering New Jersey with green energy, with Ocean Wind 1 set to be the first of several projects in operation.

Urbish said the company does not give a cost estimate for projects but said Ocean Wind 1 will spend close to $700 million in New Jersey and help launch a new industry for the state. Supporters cite more jobs for New Jersey and a means to reduce climate change, which is projected to bring more flooding and worse storms to the coastline, along with rising sea levels.

Wind power is the best option to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, according to Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters. He’s also part of the New Jersey Wind Works campaign, an organization founded in 2021 to advocate for offshore wind energy.

“I think we’re very excited for what will happen in the new year,” he said.

Of course, not everyone supports the offshore turbines. Before the Wind Works campaign formed, several local residents and property owners spoke against the plan, citing the potential impact on birds and marine life, concerns about the turbine operations and, yes, the impact of the turbines on ocean views.

At 5 miles, the turbines will be visible from the beach. The 98 structures will each be more than 900 feet tall, as outlined in public documents, with a diameter of the rotating blades of 788 feet.

Over multiple public hearings, members of organizations like Protect Our Coast NJ, which opposes the wind turbines, and Wind Works have lined up at microphones or waited through hours of testimony at remote hearings to have their say, either praising or lambasting the proposal.

In public comments, members of the group have said Ocean Wind 1 and other wind power projects would damage the local fishing industry and tourism economy, and disrupt the delicate offshore ecosystem.

Suzanne Hornick of Ocean City, one of the leaders of Protect Our Coast NJ, said she is also concerned about carbon emissions and sea level rise. But she argues that the construction of the wind turbines will make those problems worse. She and others in the group say the project will mean more expensive energy and more environmental damage, and believes most of the hearings of the past year were just for show, calling them a sham.

“We have to participate, but we don’t believe that we’re really being heard or listened to. We don’t believe that our opinions matter to anybody,” she said. Hornick argues that the plan is being pushed forward regardless of the wishes the residents of shore communities.

She, too, has plans for 2023.

“If we can’t get these people to back down, we will take them to court,” she said.

Opponents have also raised concerns about the potential impact on the right whale, a critically endangered marine mammal that migrates along the New Jersey coast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates there are fewer than 350 individual North Atlantic Right Whales in existence.

Ørsted has promised to limit the timing of some offshore work to avoid disturbing the whales’ migration, including a commitment to not use impact pile driving from January to April, described as the peak time for the whales to move.

Project officials also have promised to avoid onshore work in the summer to avoid hurting the tourist season, central to the Cape May County economy.

The federal permits required for the work are also expected to be completed in 2023, after the completion of a final environmental impact statement. According to Urbish, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is likely to rely on that statement and the information from BOEM in deciding on its permits.

If things go as planned, electricity will start flowing in 2024, with construction completed on the project in 2025.

There are more state permits to come, as well. The power lines for part of Ocean Wind 1 are proposed to run under the beach in Ocean City and on to a portion of the former B.L. England power plant in Upper Township.

To do that, the project will need approval to divert a portion of land currently listed under the state’s protected Green Acres inventory.

Typically, that approval would need an application from the local government, but in a move that infuriated some elected officials in Ocean City and Cape May County, New Jersey approved a law that allowed the Board of Public Utilities to make that application instead.

Earlier this year, after its own extensive hearings, the BPU board decided the proposed power line route was reasonably necessary for the project, a necessary step for the plan to move on to the DEP for approval.

The vote also allowed the project to use the right-of-way for utilities to cross the streets in Ocean City and run along county roads in Upper Township to reach the connection site.

According to Ørsted, much of that work will seem like any other utility project to visitors and residents.

Ocean Wind 1 is the furthest along of the offshore energy projects, but it is far from the only one in the works. Ocean Wind 2 is working toward submitting applications to the federal government in 2023. The company is aiming to start construction on Ocean Wind 2 in 2028, with work on the Atlantic Shores wind energy project expected to begin off the coast of Atlantic City before that.

Work has started on an operations and maintenance facility in the Bungalow Park neighborhood of Atlantic City, which Ørsted officials say will play an important part in project construction and the ongoing operations.