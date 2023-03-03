MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Planned construction and detours on the Ocean Drive Bridge have been delayed until next week because of unfavorable weather, Cape May County officials said on Friday.

The Ocean Drive bridge over Great Channel, which connects Middle Township to the southern end of Stone Harbor, will be closed next week, officials said in a news release.

From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., motorists wishing to cross the bridge will be detoured around the work zone.

The bridge and roadway are being closed to allow barge-mounted cranes to drive new piling that are part of a planned fender replacement project, the county said in a news release. The bridge will be reopened at night.

Motorists wishing to travel north on Ocean Drive and access the southern end of Stone Harbor will be detoured west onto Route 147 to Route 9. They will then be directed north along Route 9 to Stone Harbor Boulevard, where they will be directed east back to Third Avenue.

Motorists traveling south on Third Avenue will be directed west at 96th Street onto Stone Harbor Boulevard to Route 9. They will then be directed south to Indian Trail Road and east onto Route 147.

Local traffic will be permitted approaching the bridge over Great Channel; however, no traffic will be permitted to cross the bridge during periods of active construction.

The detour will end on or about Friday, the county said.