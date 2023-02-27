MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Work will close the Ocean Drive Bridge, which connects the township to Stone Harbor until Friday, Mar. 3, Cape May County officials said on Monday.
During construction hours, which are likely to be between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., motorists wishing to use Ocean Drive to access either the township or Stone Harbor will be detoured around the work zone.
Commuters wishing to travel north on Ocean Drive and access Stone Harbor's south end will be detoured west onto Route 147 to the Route 9 intersection.
Local traffic will be allowed approaching the Great Channel Bridge, but cars will be barred from crossing while construction workers are on site, officials said.
