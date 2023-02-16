TOMS RIVER — Ocean County commissioners are joining the growing list of people who are seeking transparency on how offshore wind farms and their construction are impacting people living by the sea and on the mainland.

The Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at their Wednesday meeting that seeks a moratorium on offshore wind development in the Atlantic Ocean, joining repeated calls by other local, state and federal lawmakers calling for the same.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, on Wednesday called on the Murphy administration to impose a 30-day pause on work to build a network of offshore wind turbines, giving scientists further time to study their environmental effects.

Copies of Wednesday's resolution would be sent to Gov. Phil Murphy, both the 9th and 10 Legislative District offices, all New Jersey counties, each county mayor and the Ocean County Mayors Association.

The Governor’s Office on Wednesday said the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and state Department of Environmental Protection are jointly coordinating their Offshore Wind Research & Monitoring Initiative, research that will examine potential impacts of offshore wind, both environmentally and economically.

The resolution passed days after a dead 35-foot female humpback whale washed up in Manasquan, Monmouth County. It was the ninth whale to be found dead on beaches in New Jersey and New York this winter, alarming the public about the trend.

Opponents of offshore wind development, commissioners said, also fear it could have adverse effects on the local $7 billion tourism industry.

Commissioners in their resolution also cited concerns about the effects on the state's $2.5 billion commercial fishing industry.

“There are clearly growing concerns over these projects,” said Commissioner Director Joseph H. Vicari, who is also liaison to Tourism and Business Development. “We need to know more about the potential impact on the environment and the economy before this goes any farther.”

Several offshore wind projects are in the works, spearheaded by the Murphy administration to have New Jersey contribute more to clean-energy initiatives.

One of those projects, Ocean Wind 1, which was fully acquired by Danish-based energy company Ørsted after it bought Public Service Electric & Gas Company's 25% stake, would have wind turbines off the coast of Atlantic City. Those turbines would then deliver energy to the power grid.

One proposed landing spot for power would be at the shuttered B.L. England Generating Station in Upper Township, and the other would be at the former Oyster Creek Generating Station in Lacey Township.

In the resolution, commissioners acknowledge a need for clean energy but insist more clarity is needed, based on public outcry.

“In consulting with Brita (Forsberg of Save Barnegat Bay) we have come to learn that further study is necessary concerning the high voltage electrical mainline connecting the windmills to the power grid, which will pass directly under Barnegat Bay and could have a negative impact on the fragile bay and surrounding environments, including Island Beach State Park,” Vicari said.

The resolution also recognizes ongoing concerns environmentalists share over alleged ties to increased whale deaths.

“All totaled, the concerns that have been voiced raise a number of legitimate red flags and should not be dismissed by the state or federal government,” Vicari said. “This affects the livelihood of countless people in our state and those that live along the coast.”

Federal officials have said there is no evidence suggesting work to map the ocean floor factored into the deaths.

Whale deaths have been on the rise since 2016, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and in several incidents, investigations into the individual whale deaths have found evidence the animal was struck by or collided with a vessel.