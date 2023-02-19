Ocean County is requesting grant funding from the state Green Acres Program to replace the current playground at Enos County Park in Lacey Township with one more able to accommodate children with disabilities.

The county is applying for funds under Jake's Law, which incentivizes counties to build inclusive playgrounds for people with disabilities, according to the state.

Jake’s Law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018, allows counties to apply for 75% matching grants, with the counties supplying the rest of the funding. Ocean County is seeking grant funds in the amount of $771,750. The county’s match would be $257,250, according to a news release from the county.

Proposed changes to the playground include installing new equipment that could be used by children who rely on wheelchairs, need help with mobility or have other disabilities that may hinder them from participating on standard playground equipment, the county said.

“An all-inclusive playground provides a safe and secure atmosphere for all children, including children with disabilities, and also for their parents and grandparents," Commissioner Director Joseph H. Vicari said.

Mary Jane Bavais, assistant director of parks and recreation, said, “A well-designed, inclusive playground enables children of all abilities to develop physically, cognitively, socially and emotionally.”

The grant application has received the support of the Board of Commissioners, Lacey Township, the county Department of Human Services and the county Shade Tree Commission, the county said.

The county anticipates hearing from the state by July on whether the grant application was approved. A new playground could be constructed within a year, the county said.

“We want to make certain all the children in Ocean County can enjoy our parks and our playgrounds,” Commissioner Virginia E. Haines said. “And while all of our playgrounds meet ADA standards, this grant will help us take this farther, allowing accessibility for everyone.”