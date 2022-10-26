Ocean County Prosecutor's Office joining National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

TOMS RIVER — The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office will again take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29.

Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid prescription medications can be dropped off at the Ocean County Justice Complex, 120 Hooper Ave., Toms River, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Vaping devices will also be accepted as long as their batteries are removed, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will be rejected.

Since its inception, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, held bi-annually since 2010, has helped the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and its law enforcement partners collect 15.2 million pounds of medicine.

On April 30, 2022, the public turned in 721,093 pounds of medication to the DEA and its 4,427 community partners at 5,144 collection sites nationwide, the Prosecutor's Office said.

“Take Back Day is an effective tool in reducing the availability of unused medication and prescription drugs," Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Tuesday. "I encourage all of our residents to take advantage of this opportunity to turn these items over to law enforcement."