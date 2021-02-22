 Skip to main content
Ocean County Prosecutor investigating shooting death of Little Egg man in Lakewood
Ocean County Prosecutor investigating shooting death of Little Egg man in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP — The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the shooting death of a Little Egg Harbor Township man Sunday night at a Lakewood apartment complex.

Police were called to Tudor Court in the Coventry Square condominium complex around 7:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man collapsed in the middle of the road.

Officers found Dajour Randolph, 20, of Little Egg Harbor with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Randolph was taken to the Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus where he died from his injuries.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer said that this is an active investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

There is no known danger to the public at this time, authorities said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brant Uricks of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Detective Eric Cicerello of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

