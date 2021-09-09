Ocean County prosecutor finds officer justified in 2019 Tuckerton shooting

A Tuckerton police officer's use of force in a 2019 shooting was legally justified and the case will not be presented to a grand jury, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
The incident occurred the morning of Nov. 21, 2019, when a Tuckerton officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at the Delta gas station on East Main Street, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The officer approached the car and advised the driver and passenger, Miguel Angel Villegas, that they were being stopped for obstruction of view and a seat belt violation.
The officer could not find a valid driver's license under the name of the driver and asked for her to exit the car.
The driver briefly exited the car before reentering, accelerating from the gas station and colliding with the left side of a northbound vehicle.
TOMS RIVER — A Connecticut man pleaded guilty Friday to the attempted murder of a Tuckerton …
When the officer approached the unrelated vehicle that was hit, he saw Villegas outside the car with his hands in his waist area. After Villegas refused to show the officer his hands, Villegas removed a handgun from under his clothing and began firing at the officer, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The officer fired his weapon in response, but neither Villegas nor the bystander was hit. Villegas then fled south, where he broke into a garage, stole a bike then called a Lyft to North Jersey, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The driver of the vehicle told police Villegas was her boyfriend and he ordered her to drive him from Connecticut to New Jersey because he was wanted by police in that state. Villegas told her to provide the officer with a fake name and pointed a gun at her, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Villegas was found in New York City several hours after the shooting and was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a handgun without a permit.
On Feb. 4, 2020, Villegas was indicted for the attempted murder of the officer, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, hindering apprehension, aggravated assault by auto, eluding, aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, burglary and certain person not to possess a firearm.
A Connecticut man accused of shooting at a Tuckerton police officer was charged with attempt…
Villegas pleaded guilty to attempted murder and hindering apprehension Aug. 13. He is set to be sentenced Sept. 27.
Ballistic reports indicated a total of 23 shots were fired during the incident, with two being from Villegas' weapon and 21 from the officer's gun, the Prosecutor's Office said. Four witnesses corroborated the timeline of events described by the officer.
The officer was not wearing a body camera, but police were able to recover surveillance footage from the gas station showing the suspect's vehicle fleeing the initial motor vehicle stop and from a Wawa convenience store showing Villegas entering the Lyft, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The state Attorney General's Office and county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer agree the officer exercised appropriate use of force to protect his life and the lives of the innocent bystanders.
