Ocean County prosecutor finds officer justified in 2019 Tuckerton shooting

A Tuckerton police officer's use of force in a 2019 shooting was legally justified and the case will not be presented to a grand jury, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

The incident occurred the morning of Nov. 21, 2019, when a Tuckerton officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at the Delta gas station on East Main Street, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The officer approached the car and advised the driver and passenger, Miguel Angel Villegas, that they were being stopped for obstruction of view and a seat belt violation.

The officer could not find a valid driver's license under the name of the driver and asked for her to exit the car.

The driver briefly exited the car before reentering, accelerating from the gas station and colliding with the left side of a northbound vehicle.

When the officer approached the unrelated vehicle that was hit, he saw Villegas outside the car with his hands in his waist area. After Villegas refused to show the officer his hands, Villegas removed a handgun from under his clothing and began firing at the officer, the Prosecutor's Office said.

