Ocean County Library hosts art exhibit in February

The Barnegat Branch of the Ocean County Library is hosting an exhibit of works by artist Kaylee McGrath for February.
“Red Rose Kay Photography & Multimedia” features McGrath’s affinity for architecture, castles, landscapes and nature captured with a full-frame mirrorless camera and mobile photography. The artist studied multimedia arts and business technologies at Ocean County Vocational-Technical School from 2013 to 2018 under the New Jersey Board of Education’s Super Senior Program.
The Barnegat Branch is located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat Township. The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal library hours. For more information, call 609-698-3331 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
