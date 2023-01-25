 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean County Library hosts art exhibit in February

  • 0
012523-pac-hom-oclibraryphoto1.jpg

“Ireland Sunset 1” by Kaylee McGrath.

 Ocean County Library, provided

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday he has appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified marking found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. The announcement followed Biden's acknowledgement Thursday morning that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his personal library, along with other documents found in his garage. Speaking at a news conferencem Garland said Biden's lawyers informed the Justice Department Thursday morning of the discovery of a classified document at Biden's home, after FBI agents first retrieved other documents from the garage in December. It was disclosed on Monday that sensitive documents were found at the office of his former institute in Washington. Garland said he's appointed Robert Hur, a former Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Maryland, to lead the investigation, taking over from the top Justice Department prosecutor in Chicago, John Lausch, who was earlier assigned by the department to investigate the matter and who recommended to Garland last week that a special counsel be appointed. Hur is to begin his work soon.

The Barnegat Branch of the Ocean County Library is hosting an exhibit of works by artist Kaylee McGrath for February.

“Red Rose Kay Photography & Multimedia” features McGrath’s affinity for architecture, castles, landscapes and nature captured with a full-frame mirrorless camera and mobile photography. The artist studied multimedia arts and business technologies at Ocean County Vocational-Technical School from 2013 to 2018 under the New Jersey Board of Education’s Super Senior Program.

The Barnegat Branch is located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat Township. The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal library hours. For more information, call 609-698-3331 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

VENTNOR — For Beth Holtzman, being the city’s mayor has been one of her greatest fulfillments in life, which is why it crushed her to announce…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News