Ocean County, Lakewood officials look to stamp out high COVID-19 rate
Ocean County, Lakewood officials look to stamp out high COVID-19 rate

Leaders from Ocean County and Lakewood and the local Orthodox Jewish community vowed to do what it takes to lessen the area's high level of COVID-19 infection Friday during a news conference with Gov. Phil Murphy.

The overall positivity rate in Lakewood is 27.82% and in Ocean County is 15.85%, according to the state Department of Health.

That's compared to an overall positivity rate of 2.09% to 2.89% in the state's three regions, said Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who said COVID-19 cases also are spiking in Stafford, Lacey and Jackson townships.

From Sept. 24 through 30, she said, 1,214 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ocean County, and 840 of those cases were in Lakewood.

While no single event has been associated with the sudden high numbers, she said, large religious observances over the past several weeks may have resulted in prolonged close contact between people.

Some local leaders expressed concern that the numbers would lead to a rise in anti-Semitism, as Lakewood has a large Orthodox Jewish population.

Murphy said he will not tolerate that.

"We cannot allow anyone who has ill intentions to use this as cover — whether it’s anti-Semitism or whether it's dividing us," Murphy said. "We are one New Jersey."

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Concerned about COVID-19?

