TOMS RIVER — A veterans service officer will be at Ocean County College beginning Monday as a means of giving students who are former military personnel easier access to the programs available to them.

The officer, who is being made available through a partnership between the county's Veterans Service Bureau and the college's Veteran & Military Resource Center, will be on site from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays. They'll work out of the Veteran & Military Resource Center, Room 221, in the Jon and Judith Larson Center, county officials said Wednesday.

“Often veterans that are attending college are also working, giving them little time to access the services that are available to them,” said county Commissioner Deputy Director Gary Quinn. “By having a veterans service officer right on campus, our veterans can tap into programs that may be available to them in a more convenient way."

The Veteran & Military Resource Center also provides services at Kean University's Hooper Avenue campus.

The partnership was struck because of the number of registered veterans attending both institutions, which officials say is about 250.

Quinn said the county has New Jersey's largest veteran population.

“It’s by working together that we can make the greatest difference in the lives of our veterans,” Commissioner Director Joseph Vicari said.