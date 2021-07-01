Ocean County closing two large COVID-19 vaccine sites

Ocean County Commissioner Gerry P. Little announced Thursday the closing of two large county-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and the transition to smaller locations.
The two sites, run by the Ocean County Health Department, were located at Southern Regional Middle School in Stafford Township and the RWJBarnabas Health Care Arena on the campus of Toms River Regional High School North. Ocean County began its COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the end of 2020.
“We are continuing to meet the needs of our citizens by holding vaccination clinics at smaller sites in many more locations throughout the County," said Little, who serves as liaison to the Ocean County Health Department, in a news release.
“The large sites which could accommodate thousands of vaccinations daily have served us well, and we are very appreciative that Toms River Regional School District and Southern Regional School District stepped up without hesitation and provided their schools and staff so that we could get this vaccine to our residents. The assistance they gave us is immeasurable.”
Little said the Board of Commissioners and the Ocean County Health Department still encourage residents to get vaccinated, adding "we want to see this infection level to continue to decrease, and the only way this will happen is to have people get vaccinated."
With the service ending at those two locations beginning Thursday, the county health department will now hold clinics at its location at 175 Sunset Ave. in Toms River from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays through July. A drive-thru clinic will be held at Ocean County College in Toms River from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday in July.
Ocean County, like most of the country, has seen a decline in the number of people getting vaccinated, according to the release. Ocean County has been offering the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.
There are 13 additional sites throughout the County that will serve as vaccine clinic sites on various days throughout the month of July. Locations, dates and times can be found on the Ocean County Health Department website at ochd.org or Facebook page.
Ocean County has recorded 66,048 cases of the coronavirus since March 2020, the release said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.