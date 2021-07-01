Ocean County closing two large COVID-19 vaccine sites

Ocean County Commissioner Gerry P. Little announced Thursday the closing of two large county-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and the transition to smaller locations.

The two sites, run by the Ocean County Health Department, were located at Southern Regional Middle School in Stafford Township and the RWJBarnabas Health Care Arena on the campus of Toms River Regional High School North. Ocean County began its COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the end of 2020.

“We are continuing to meet the needs of our citizens by holding vaccination clinics at smaller sites in many more locations throughout the County," said Little, who serves as liaison to the Ocean County Health Department, in a news release.

“The large sites which could accommodate thousands of vaccinations daily have served us well, and we are very appreciative that Toms River Regional School District and Southern Regional School District stepped up without hesitation and provided their schools and staff so that we could get this vaccine to our residents. The assistance they gave us is immeasurable.”