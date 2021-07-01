Ocean County closes two large COVID-19 vaccine sites

Ocean County has closed two large county-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and transitioning to smaller locations, Commissioner Gerry P. Little said Thursday.

The two sites, run by the county Health Department, were located at Southern Regional Middle School in Stafford Township and RWJBarnabas Health Care Arena on the campus of Toms River Regional High School North.

“We are continuing to meet the needs of our citizens by holding vaccination clinics at smaller sites in many more locations throughout the County," Little said in a news release. “The large sites which could accommodate thousands of vaccinations daily have served us well, and we are very appreciative that Toms River Regional School District and Southern Regional School District stepped up without hesitation and provided their schools and staff so that we could get this vaccine to our residents.”

Little said the Board of Commissioners and the Health Department still encourage residents to get vaccinated, adding "we want to see this infection level continue to decrease, and the only way this will happen is to have people get vaccinated."