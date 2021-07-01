 Skip to main content
Ocean County closes two large COVID-19 vaccine sites
Ocean County closes two large COVID-19 vaccine sites

Ocean County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that about $5 million in cash and college scholarships will be given away in lottery-style drawings aimed at raising Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Ocean County has closed two large county-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and transitioning to smaller locations, Commissioner Gerry P. Little said Thursday.

The two sites, run by the county Health Department, were located at Southern Regional Middle School in Stafford Township and RWJBarnabas Health Care Arena on the campus of Toms River Regional High School North.

“We are continuing to meet the needs of our citizens by holding vaccination clinics at smaller sites in many more locations throughout the County," Little said in a news release. “The large sites which could accommodate thousands of vaccinations daily have served us well, and we are very appreciative that Toms River Regional School District and Southern Regional School District stepped up without hesitation and provided their schools and staff so that we could get this vaccine to our residents.”

Little said the Board of Commissioners and the Health Department still encourage residents to get vaccinated, adding "we want to see this infection level continue to decrease, and the only way this will happen is to have people get vaccinated."

The Health Department will now hold clinics at its location at 175 Sunset Ave. in Toms River from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July. A drive-thru clinic will be held at Ocean County College in Toms River from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in July.

Ocean County, like most of the country, has seen a decline in the number of people getting vaccinated, according to the release. The county has administered 523,068 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines since December.

Thirteen additional sites throughout the county will serve as vaccine clinic sites throughout July. Locations, dates and times can be found ochd.org or on the Health Department's Facebook page.

Ocean County has recorded 66,057 cases of the coronavirus since March 2020, according to the state Department of Health.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

