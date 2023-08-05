The Ocean County Board of Commissioners is looking for public input on how to spend more than $17.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The commissioners will hold a public hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Room 119 of the county Administration Building, 101 Hooper Ave. in Toms River, on how to use the funds and amend their American Rescue Plan Act agenda.

The commissioners will vote on how to use the money during their Aug. 16 meeting.

“These funding allocations are far-reaching. We have made public health and negative economic impacts our priorities for receiving funds,” said Gary Quinn, deputy director of the Board of Commissioners. “This funding allows us to help our most vulnerable residents, our children and families in needs, it helps us improve the quality of life for many residents and it allows us to help our municipalities and nonprofit organizations as they continue to recover from the pandemic.”

The county is expected to provide $1 million in funding to help small businesses and nonprofits that experienced financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be used toward operating expenditures.

“Our small businesses were negatively impacted by COVID 19,” said Joseph H. Vicari, director of the Board of Commissioners. “Many are still trying to bounce back financially. This funding would help.”

The county proposes spending $7.5 million on programs that would address food insecurity among residents.

“We want to provide nutritional support and resources to individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. A lack of nutritious food can have a negative impact on the health of individuals of all ages," said Commissioner Barbara Jo Crea, liaison to the county Department of Human Services.

To view the complete lists of projects and allocations, visit the county website at co.ocean.nj.us.