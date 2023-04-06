Ocean County awarded $107,739 in grants to 24 nonprofits hosting tourism-related events in the upcoming months, Commissioner Director Joseph H. Vicari said Thursday.
The funds will cover things like printing, advertising, web page development and promotional T-shirts.
“These grants don’t only promote these individual events, but are an investment in the local economy,” Vicari said in a news release.
The tourism grants, ranging from $150 to $9,000, are awarded every year. They help local nonprofits promote a variety of events, from theater programs to farmers markets to the annual county fair, the county said.
Among the local recipients, the Barnegat Bay Decoy & Baymen's Museum received $8,500, the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association received $3,600, the Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna club received $5,400, the Lighthouse International Film Festival received $9,000, the Long Beach Island Foundation received $6,500, the Long Beach Island Historical Association received $450 and Ship Bottom received $2,200.
Grant applications were reviewed by the county Tourism Business Advisory Council and formally presented to the Board of Commissioners March 29. The commissioners then finalized the grant awards April 5.
Vicari said the grants were not limited to the summer since “Ocean County has become a year-round destination.”
