Ocean County asks Biden for more money

TOMS RIVER — Ocean County Commissioner Director Joseph H. Vicari is asking President Joe Biden for more federal dollars to be directed to the county.

"We need assistance to ensure that our more than 200,000 senior citizens continue to receive the best possible care,” Vicari said in a letter to the president.

Vicari, a Republican, sent the letter to the White House less than 24 hours after being sworn in as 2023's commissioner director, county officials said Wednesday in a news release.

In his letter, Vicari said the county's programs for its oldest residents could improve if more money were provided from Washington.

“The county already funds numerous programs to keep our older residents safe and healthy, but with Washington’s help I know we can do even more,” Vicari said. “For the same cost as a one-day stay in the hospital, we can feed a senior through our meals-on-wheels program for an entire year.”

Vicari, who is also the liaison to the Ocean County Office of Senior Services, said the county government funds multiple preventive health and nutritional programs for its older constituents.

Vicari also would like to see federal dollars being used to protect Barnegat Bay.

More federal funding would be used to fund the county's pump-out boat program and new initiatives to teach the public about bay protection practices, Vicari said, adding that beach preservation could also benefit from a federal boost.

“We have always balanced the need for preserving the bay with the desires of residents and tourists who enjoy the bay for boating, swimming and fishing,” Vicari said.

Whether the letter was received by the White House was unclear Wednesday morning.

Attempts to reach the White House's press team were unsuccessful.