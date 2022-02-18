Ocean County among the least vaccinated places in the Northeast, according to report

Ocean County is one of the least vaccinated places in the Northeast, according to a report from The New York Times.
According to the report, only 53% of residents have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine (or one dose of Johnson & Johnson). Only 26% have received a booster shot.
Since the pandemic started Ocean County has had more than 133,314 COVID cases and than 2,684 death because of the virus.
In Atlantic County, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated. While in Cape May County, 71.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.
