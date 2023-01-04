 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean Club joins the season of giving

For the Ocean Club, an Atlantic City condominium association, December was all about giving. Residents responded generously to requests to help members of the surrounding community.

They collected food donations as well as new clothing donations for children at Atlantic City’s Our Lady Star of the Sea. Also the committee stepped up to expand the reach of the Ocean Club Giving Tree, initiated last year by Assistant General Manager Stephanie Judge. Four committee members (Lisa Falcone, Deborah Fedorko, Carolyn Siliquini and Sybil Victor) created decorations for the tree with children’s names and pulled together a wish list for each. These requests, including three new bicycles, were filled by Ocean Club residents.

Gifts were delivered to Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children on Dec. 13 and to Our Lady Star of the Sea, along with a generous donation for student computers. Volunteers also donated their time to the church and helped prepare and serve lunch to students and staff.

Greg Depiano provided his annual Atlantic County Toys for Kids drive that brings in more toys every year to be distributed throughout the county by various police agencies. Those overflowing donation boxes in the Ocean Club lobby were replaced regularly throughout the season.

