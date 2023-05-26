Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have been patrolling the Boardwalk for 153 years, since it opened in 1870, said Chief James Sarkos during a ceremony Friday to celebrate a new rest and equipment station donated by the Ocean Club Condominiums on the historic walkway.

Now, police have a room off the Boardwalk to use as a break room, storage area and a place to get out of the elements for a time.

On Friday, more than 100 residents of the double condo tower between South Montpelier and Chelsea avenues celebrated the opening of the room, which residents paid to renovate and stock with a microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, sofas and more.

"It's not an official police station. You still have to call 911 or the Atlantic City Police Department to report crime," said Ocean Club security committee Chairman Michael Demartino, in a ceremony outside the new room. "This is an area for taking a personal break, get out of the sun or winter cold ... eat lunch, talk to their wives, then get back on patrol."

Police will soon also have an official substation on the Boardwalk at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, several blocks away. The substation will be a place to do official police business, such as paperwork related to arrests.

Sarkos was at the Ocean Club to thank the condo residents, and said there are many changes coming to policing the Boardwalk this summer.

First, Memorial Day Boardwalk patrols will be increased by an extra 68 officers, through a program related to the new 11-hour shifts officers are working.

The 11-hour shifts mean officers work 77 hours every two weeks, Sarkos said, which is three hours less than what they are paid to work. So they give back those hours through special patrols on what would otherwise be a day off, he said.

The give-back program was first used for New Year's Day this year, he said.

"We also have our inside-out program," he said, in which officers who are normally on desk assignments at the Public Safety Building spend one day a week patrolling the Boardwalk in summer.

That will add six to eight officers a day, he said.

That program has been used before, he said.

"This has been a year in the making," said Michael Berezein, president of the board of the Ocean Club. "Now we can say it is real."

The room is a former storage area, he said, and everything in it was donated by Ocean Club residents.