ATLANTIC CITY — A group of Ocean Club Condominium residents complained about loud music from a beach bar blighting their neighborhood during Wednesday’s CitiStat meeting.

“I couldn’t bring my mother here. There is noise until 4 o’clock in the morning,” said resident Sol Sonabend. “My grandson couldn’t fall asleep because of the music.”

Residents said they have been reporting problems with noise for years, and for a time the city sent Health Department workers with equipment to test the noise levels, but the problem has never been resolved.

But Chelsea Beach Bar owners also attended the meeting, and said they have set their sound system to avoid exceeding legal noise limits.

“We have implemented (controls on music volume) and addressed them one day at a time,” said co-owner Steven Tabeek, adding the bar wants to be a good neighbor. “People in Ocean Club deserve a quiet environment, but they bought in an entertainment district, and we are running a 90-day business.”

The tourism season for outdoor shore businesses runs from June through August.

Tabeek also said the business does not exceed decibel levels allowed by the state, but residents disagreed.

State law sets a sound limit of 50 decibels during the 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. period, and 65 decibels during the day, according to state code.

The Ocean Club is located between Montpelier and Chelsea avenues on the Boardwalk, and the beach bar is about 50 yards off the Boardwalk about a block away between Chelsea and Morris avenues.

City Business Administrator Anthony Swan said city officials will investigate and try to come up with a way to resolve the situation.

“You want us to do a fair assessment. We will do that,” Swan said, promising to have some sort of resolution in time for the next meeting.

CitiStat meetings, in which people can report problems directly to city officials and hear about their resolution at the next meeting, are held every other Wednesday in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room of Stockton University’s City Campus. The next one is 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

Former Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy works for Chelsea Beach Bar and defended the business’ behavior.

“(Chelsea Beach Bar) gets blamed for a lot of these things,” Fauntleroy said. “There is a lot of noise in the area, but the Trop (Tropicana Atlantic City) is there as well.”

He said cars on the street often blare music, and there is also the Chelsea Pub in the area.

A new sate law may help police resolve noise issues caused by people blaring music from cars, said resident Tom Lamaine, who is chair of the city’s Boardwalk Committee.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed Assembly Bill A4686 into law Aug. 7. The measure makes it a motor vehicle noise violation if a person “operates or amplifies a sound system, connected to or located within a motor vehicle, that violates the noise standards and any rules and regulations adopted pursuant to the ‘Noise Control Act.’”

Fines range from $250 to $500 for the first offense, up to $750 to $1,000 plus two motor vehicle points for a third violation.

“Is the city ready to follow through with enforcing the new law?” Lamaine asked.

Swan said the city enforces all laws.

The beach bar got its permission to open from the state under Gov. Chris Christie’s administration, Swan said.

“That was a lease agreement authorized by the state. The city had no involvement,” Swan said of the early days of the state takeover of the city. “No one asked us. They just did it. I’m not saying it’s bad or good, I’m just telling how the process went. We didn’t discuss terms ... but we live with what that legal document says.”