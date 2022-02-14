 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Ocean Club balconies off limits while railings get closer look

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents in the Ocean One condominiums got more details about potential problems with their balconies in a meeting with the board and engineers on Thursday, after being told via letter not to use them due to concerns about railings and concrete.

According to a letter sent recently to residents in the twin buildings, an engineering firm hired to examine the complex found damage to the anchors attaching some railings to concrete, and loose concrete.

"The balconies are common property, not part of the unit," the letter said, "and we are assured by legal counsel that the association has the power to regulate their use."

The 34-story condo buildings were constructed in 1984.

Resident James “Sonny” McCullough, the former mayor of Egg Harbor Township, has lived in Ocean One since 2018. He said the board held a meeting Thursday night that clarified the danger involves only the railings and the concrete around where they attach.

“I feel it’s safe. They clarified it’s the railings, not the balconies (as a whole),” McCullough said. “I don’t feel it’s a dangerous situation.”

McCullough said the June 2021 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers condominium building in Surfside, Florida, has caused condominium boards everywhere to be more proactive about finding and fixing problems.

The Surfside collapse killed 98 people and triggered multiple federal and state investigations and a flurry of lawsuits by victims, families and condo owners.

McCullough said he has no fear of sitting on his balcony, which had some work done on the attachment of the railing to the concrete just before he moved in.

The board expects to know the full extent of the problem and what must be done to fix it by early spring, the letter said, "and it may be we will be able to allow access to some balconies in the not too distant future."

Building manager Dave Lavenson could not immediately be reached for comment.

"It is also going to be necessary to protect the sidewalks below and to shut down access to the 6th floor outdoor deck area until the risk is eliminated," the letter said.

On Monday, McCullough saw inspectors going through the building, he said.

No one from the city responded immediately to requests for comment.                                              

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

