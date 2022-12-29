 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean Club Art Gallery holds opening reception

  • 0

The Drew Barrymore Show host split from the art consultant, the father of her two daughters, after almost four years of marriage in 2016 and moved from California to New York to be closer to Kopelman's family.

The Ocean Club Art Gallery, a private gallery for residents of an Atlantic City condominium association, held an opening reception Dec. 9. The Ocean Club Condominium Association houses the gallery inside its building, featuring artwork by its residents.

The opening reception was attended by more than 70 people, including residents, artists and guests. Artists featured included nine condo association contributors — Monique Arches, Jorge Campelo, Dr. Marvin Hyett, Jean Kripitz, Frank Mele, Samta Narvekar, Vince Romaniello, Karen Thompson and Bruce Zehnle. Also featured were local artists Alicia Gabriel, Ginny Goff, Linda Kaufman, Steven Moran and Laurie Staller.

The artwork on display includes photography, oils, watercolors and other media. The show is scheduled through late spring/early summer.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China and Russia perform joint military operation drills in the East China Sea

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News