Ocean Club Art Gallery holds opening reception

The Ocean Club Art Gallery, a private gallery for residents of an Atlantic City condominium association, held an opening reception Dec. 9. The Ocean Club Condominium Association houses the gallery inside its building, featuring artwork by its residents.
The opening reception was attended by more than 70 people, including residents, artists and guests. Artists featured included nine condo association contributors — Monique Arches, Jorge Campelo, Dr. Marvin Hyett, Jean Kripitz, Frank Mele, Samta Narvekar, Vince Romaniello, Karen Thompson and Bruce Zehnle. Also featured were local artists Alicia Gabriel, Ginny Goff, Linda Kaufman, Steven Moran and Laurie Staller.
The artwork on display includes photography, oils, watercolors and other media. The show is scheduled through late spring/early summer.
