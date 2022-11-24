Ocean City's Pannullo makes history as top 10 Jeopardy great with 13th straight win

South Jersey’s Jeopardy champion has etched his name into the show’s history.

Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, won his 13th consecutive match of Jeopardy on episode that aired Wednesday, collecting total cash winnings of over $415,000.

This latest victory ties Panullo for the 10th longest win streak in the show’s history and giving him the ninth largest regular-season cash prize. The top-10 list of each category is referred to by the show as the “Leaderboard of Legends.”

It was the second match for Pannullo since regular-season play resumed, having gone on a five-week hiatus for the Tournament of Champions. There was no evidence that the long layover had affected Pannullo, with the champion clinching both games before the Final Jeopardy round.

“Our champion, Cris Pannullo, proved in yesterday’s game that his five-week hiatus hadn’t impacted his performance one bit as he clinched yet another runaway game,” host Ken Jennings said before Wednesday’s match. “No pressure Cris, but with a victory today you could find yourself on the Jeopardy Leaderboard of Legends in two categories.”

Pannullo clinched his spot in the cash-winnings category during Final Jeopardy. He entered the round with $28,000 — good for a $19,000 lead over the second-place challenger Wednesday, but a score that would leave him just over $2,100 short of a spot on the cash-winning Leaderboard of Legends, according to the thejeopardyfan.com website.

Pannullo ultimately wagered and won $7,221 on what turned out to question asking for the harbor at which the ship the Fortune arrived with 35 new residents but no additional provisions. (The answer, appropriate for the Thanksgiving holiday, was Plymouth.) His correct answer catapulted Pannullo over both champions Austin Rogers and Matt Jackson on the list of highest cash winnings.

The challengers Wednesday were John Dorsey, a loan operations specialist from Potomac, Maryland; and Katy Rudolphy, a civil servant from Grand Prairie, Texas.

Both found themselves behind out of the gate. Pannullo scored the first $2,400 of the games, boosted by an early Daily Double question asking about the Woodrow Wilson’s 14 points in World War I peace negotiations.

Each challenger clawed back, with Rudolphy and Dorsey just $2,800 and $4,200 off of Pannullo, respectively, at the end of the first round. The champion reestablished command of the board in the Double Jeopardy round, building to an $7,600 lead when he found the match’s third Daily Double. His correct answer to that question, which asked the contestant to identify “The Odyssey” as an epic for which English philosopher Thomas Hobbes wrote a translation, added to his lead another $7,000, putting the game out of reach.

Pannullo jokingly attributed his success to his practice remembering details about his large family. He said during Wednesday’s episode that he is the oldest of five children.

“If you wonder how I can remember so many trivial things, remembering all those names and birthdays is a real challenge for me,” Pannullo said.

But nothing seems to challenge Pannullo, who has now clinched all but two of his 13 matches before Final Jeopardy began. He now has $416,102 in total cash winnings.

Pannullo has ascended into official Jeopardy pantheon, but he could rise higher still. He needs to win just $14,299 on Thursday’s episode to eclipse both Julia Collins and David Madden and take seventh place on the list for total regular-season cash winnings. His win streak is just three games off Philadelphia Jeopardy super champion Ryan Long, who won 16-straight matches in his run earlier this year.