OCEAN CITY — The intersection of Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue will be closed for emergency repairs starting 6:30 a.m. Thursday, said the city.
The emergency work to restore the storm drainage system from Ninth Street to Asbury Avenue started Wednesday, but crews needed to expand the construction zone to complete the job, said the city's public information officer on Wednesday.
Ninth Street will be closed from West to Central avenues. Asbury Avenue will be closed from 8th to 10th streets, but drivers traveling across the town should plan to use 8th or 10th street where it's not closed to avoid construction zones.
Asbury Avenue will be open to local traffic. Access to all businesses on the 800 and 900 blocks will continue, but vehicles will not be able to cross the intersection.
The roadway is expected to be restored by the end of Thursday, with a final paving to be scheduled at a later date.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
