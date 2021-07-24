Ocean City's Night in Venice floats on by

OCEAN CITY — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s premier summer event kicked off for the 66th time Saturday evening, with decorated boats parading past equally decorated bayfront and lagoon homes.
Last year’s Night in Venice theme was set to salute the Olympics, which was also delayed a year. Participants were encouraged to use that theme, or go with this year’s theme: “Honoring our Heroes.”
This year’s grand marshals included several local medical professionals.
