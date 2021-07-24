 Skip to main content
Ocean City's Night in Venice floats on by
Ocean City's Night in Venice floats on by

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's premiere summer event will kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the weather will more than make up for the lost year.

OCEAN CITY — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s premier summer event kicked off for the 66th time Saturday evening, with decorated boats parading past equally decorated bayfront and lagoon homes.

Last year’s Night in Venice theme was set to salute the Olympics, which was also delayed a year. Participants were encouraged to use that theme, or go with this year’s theme: “Honoring our Heroes.”

This year’s grand marshals included several local medical professionals.

