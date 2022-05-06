Ocean City's most famous hermit crab forecasts an early summer. Again.

This weekend's wet, windy forecast may say otherwise, but Ocean City's official mascot is forecasting an early summer. Again.
As he does every year, hermit crab Martin Z. Mollusk saw his shadow Friday, predicting sunnier days ahead in one of the seaside city's silliest traditions. Assisting Martin were a human-size version of himself and his partner, Mollie S. Mollusk, local pageant winners, a string band, emcee Nor'Easter Nick Pittman and an EMT who checked Martin's heart rate and blood pressure, assuring the critter was prognosticating in good health and without the aid of banned substances.
Friday's event at the Music Pier — held inside due to a dayslong coastal storm just beginning to make its presence felt — marked the 48th consecutive time Martin forecast summer's arrival one week early.
According to a news release from the city, legend has it Martin once saw only a partial shadow, and summer arrived just 3½ days early.
