 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City's mollusk mascot predicts another early summer
0 comments
top story

Ocean City's mollusk mascot predicts another early summer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
050921_nws_martin

Coloring contest age-group 4-5 winner Natalie Gifford, left, Little Miss Ocean City Antonella DiAntonio, Junior Miss Ocean City Natalie Argento, coloring contest age-group 6-7 winner Alexis Martinez, Miss Ocean City Mary Grace Jamison, coloring contest age-group 8-9 winner Addison Bechtold, emcee Angie Cocuzza, and Mr. Mature America Jack Merritt celebrate Martin Z. Mollusk Day on Saturday on the Ocean City beach.

 Doug Bergen / provided

OCEAN CITY — The city's hermit-crab answer to Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow for the 48th consecutive year, assuring, according to city officials, that summer will come a week early once again.

Every year about this time, the city’s hermit-crab mascot is called upon to predict the arrival of the season upon which its entire economy depends. Martin’s handlers sometimes provide a little artificial light to help Martin make the right call, the city admitted in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite a cool and overcast sky Saturday morning, a light shone from above in the nick of time to help preserve Martin’s perfect record. 

The ceremony was emceed by Ocean City Theatre Company alumna Angie Cocuzza and included the announcement of the winners of the Martin Z. Mollusk Coloring Contest.

Winners were city residents Natalie Gifford, 4, Alexis Martinez, 7, and Addison Bechtold, 8. They each received a gift bag courtesy of Ocean City merchants.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News