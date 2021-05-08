Ocean City's mollusk mascot predicts another early summer

OCEAN CITY — The city's hermit-crab answer to Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow for the 48th consecutive year, assuring, according to city officials, that summer will come a week early once again.
Every year about this time, the city’s hermit-crab mascot is called upon to predict the arrival of the season upon which its entire economy depends. Martin’s handlers sometimes provide a little artificial light to help Martin make the right call, the city admitted in a news release.
Despite a cool and overcast sky Saturday morning, a light shone from above in the nick of time to help preserve Martin’s perfect record.
The ceremony was emceed by Ocean City Theatre Company alumna Angie Cocuzza and included the announcement of the winners of the Martin Z. Mollusk Coloring Contest.
Winners were city residents Natalie Gifford, 4, Alexis Martinez, 7, and Addison Bechtold, 8. They each received a gift bag courtesy of Ocean City merchants.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.