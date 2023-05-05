OCEAN CITY — For the 50th consecutive year, the city's hermit crab mascot, Martin Z. Mollusk, saw his shadow on the day that bears his name, a good omen the city says guarantees an early summer.
Martin Z. Mollusk Day is Ocean City’s version of Groundhog Day, in which an animal is called upon to predict the shifting of seasons. To goose a good outcome, Martin’s handlers sometimes provide a little artificial light "to help Martin make the right call," the city admitted in a news release.
But on Friday morning, the sun shined brightly to preserve Martin’s perfect record.
The ceremony was emceed by local meteorologist “Nor’easter” Nick Pittman. The Cape Shore Chorus Sweet Adelines and String Band Novelties also performed. Ocean City Fire Department EMTs checked Martin’s vitals to make sure he was fit for duty, the city said, and children from Ocean City’s Little Rec’ers recreation program had front-row seats to witness Martin’s prediction.
