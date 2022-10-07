 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City's First Night admission buttons go on sale Saturday

All-inclusive buttons for Ocean City's First Night go on sale Saturday.

 Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — Admission buttons for the city's First Night New Year's celebration will go on sale starting Saturday at City Hall during the Fall Block Party.

First Night is a family-friendly event that offers more than 70 entertainment programs at 20 venues throughout the city on New Year's Eve.

This year's 30th anniversary of First Night will include Chicago and BeeGees tribute bands, the Harlem Wizards basketball team, outdoor ice skating, magic shows and rides, the city said in a news release.

The admission button costs $15 and is an all-inclusive pass to all First Night programs. After Dec. 1, buttons will increase in price to $20.

For more information, visit firstnightocnj.com/buy-buttons.

