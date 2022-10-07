Ocean City's First Night admission buttons go on sale Saturday

OCEAN CITY — Admission buttons for the city's First Night New Year's celebration will go on sale starting Saturday at City Hall during the Fall Block Party.
First Night is a family-friendly event that offers more than 70 entertainment programs at 20 venues throughout the city on New Year's Eve.
This year's 30th anniversary of First Night will include Chicago and BeeGees tribute bands, the Harlem Wizards basketball team, outdoor ice skating, magic shows and rides, the city said in a news release.
The admission button costs $15 and is an all-inclusive pass to all First Night programs. After Dec. 1, buttons will increase in price to $20.
For more information, visit firstnightocnj.com/buy-buttons.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.