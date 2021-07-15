Ocean City's Bayside Center remains closed for another summer

Inside, there have been environmental displays, including tanks of local bay life, and the Ocean City Beach Patrol Museum is on the first floor. Some items from the museum, including a century-old lifeboat, have been moved to the Ocean City Historical Museum for the summer.

“It’s essentially on loan from the lifeguard museum, knowing that the Bayside Center wasn’t going to be open to the public,” said Kate Devaney, director of the Historical Museum in the Ocean City Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave. Admission is free, she said, adding the museum has other lifeguard items, including a display on the evolution of the rescue can, the torpedo-shaped floatation device that has become a vital tool in many ocean rescues.

The lifeboat dates from around 1920, Devaney said, and was taken out of service in 1937. It was essentially a decoration at the former lifeguard headquarters for years, occasionally used for lifeguard races, before being declared no longer seaworthy in the 1970s.

John Carey, a well-known figure in Ocean City lifeguard history, later restored the boat.