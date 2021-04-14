Ocean City Zoning Board to hear proposal on temporary cell tower

The Ocean City Zoning Board on April 28 will hear a proposal on a temporary cell tower near the Boardwalk.
The application, which will be presented during a public meeting, is from Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless, according to a public notice. Cellco is seeking approval for a D-1 use variance to permit a wireless facility in the On-BD zone, a possible D-6 variance to permit antennas with a height of approximately 26 feet 2 inches above Boardwalk level where 13 feet is permitted and 35 feet exist, a minor site plan and such other variances, waivers, approvals and/or interpretations necessary for the facility.
The facility will consist of six antennas on the roof of an existing building and equipment on an adjacent parking lot on the 1300 block of the Boardwalk.
Anyone attending the meeting at 1375 Simpson Ave. must wear a mask. There will no opportunity to participate remotely.
