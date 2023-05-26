Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OCEAN CITY — Friday seemed every bit the start of summer, with sunny skies, big crowds and few parking spaces as shore communities welcomed the tourist season of 2023.

There were several events during the day, including Ocean City’s unlocking of the ocean and business person’s plunge in the shadow of the Music Pier on the Boardwalk. Held since 2004, including after severe storms and in a much more limited way during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spectacle drew large crowds as participants marched into the ocean, some wearing costumes or business suits.

The Ocean City High School band played as a large crowd walked semi-solemnly down the beach and into the water, which lifeguards said was in the 60s or a little colder.

Long described as the “unofficial start of summer,” Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year, with millions on the move around the country. AAA estimates a little under a million people on New Jersey roads over the weekend, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s expected to be extremely busy,” said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. More than a million people are projected to travel at least 50 miles over the weekend, and more than 905 of them will travel by car, according to the AAA projections.

Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, said signs point to a strong summer at the shore. That may mean more day trippers, and more people from New York and from North Jersey.

“I think we’re going to have a good summer this year,” she said Thursday.

On the beach Friday, her husband, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, welcomed the season but added a note of caution, asking visitors and residents to stay safe, swim in front of lifeguards and take their time on the roads.

“Please, look out for each other. That’s what Ocean City does. We look out for each other and take care of each other,” he said.

Multiple events were planned throughout the shore to kick off the tourist season, including a beach unlocking in Wildwood, along with a kite festival and the 75th anniversary of the tram car in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center.

The year also marks the 125th anniversary of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, and the city described this year as the 20th anniversary of the business person’s plunge. The event included colorful costumes, led by Suzanne Muldowney in character as Shelly the Mermaid, business owner Doug Jewell and longtime event organizer John Walton in the same business suit he has worn for the event for years.

The city also has a two-mile Memorial Beach Challenge on Saturday on the Boardwalk, starting at 8 a.m. near the Music Pier.

Fun is the order of business for most of the weekend, but on Monday, events will honor the meaning of Memorial Day. In Ocean City, a Memorial Day service is planned for 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in the 500 block of Wesley Avenue, with VFW Post Commander Mike Morrissey and American Legion Commander Bob Marzulli expected to speak.

Memorial services are also planned Monday in Cape May, Upper Township, Wildwood and multiple other communities, with music and special events planned throughout the weekend.

This weekend also marks the start of guarded beaches in most of the region's beach communities.

GALLERY: Ocean City business person's plunge