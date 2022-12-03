Ocean City weighs $150 million in spending over five years

OCEAN CITY — The city is set to spend close to $150 million over the next five years under a capital plan presented to City Council.

A vote to accept the plan is expected before the end of the year, but it does not allocate any money. Instead, the capital plan outlines the city’s priorities, and allows for planning for next year’s budget and future bond ordinances.

“The plan continues our aggressive approach to taking care of much-needed maintenance, repairs and improvements to every part of our town,” said Mayor Jay Gillian before it was presented to council Thursday. “It’s a big investment.”

In addition to big numbers for road and drainage work, the plan includes sweeping changes to a popular recreation area at 34th Street and new numbers for the replacement of the Public Safety Building, which has been a thorny issue in the community for years.

Frank Donato, the city’s chief financial officer, and Vince Bekier, the director of operations and engineering, gave an extensive presentation to council on the plan.

According to Donato, the city will bond for much of the work, issuing new bonds as it pays down older debt. If the city were to do everything included in the capital plan, and does not get any of the expected grant money to help fund any of the projects, the plan would add about 7/10ths of a penny on the city’s tax rate per every $100 of assessed property value each year over the next 10 years, he said.

That would amount to $35 more a year for the owner of a house assessed at $500,000.

As Donato put it, the city can afford the plan.

Some of the biggest spending outlined in the plan is for flood mitigation and paving projects, with $12 million set to be put toward reducing flooding in 2023, and an additional $5 million each year after that.

In his presentation to council, Donato outlined projects already underway in the community, and the proposed work still to come next year and in the years to come.

Administration officials reminded council members several times during the presentation that the individual projects would still need to be authorized by council, which will also vote on the funding for the work.

The plan envisions $44 million to be spent on paving and drainage through 2027. In the same period, it shows $17.3 million for the beach and bay, $41.6 million for buildings citywide, $20.7 million for recreation facilities, close to $2.8 million for equipment and more than $7 million for vehicles for city departments. It also includes $500,000 a year for new street lights downtown, to be completed one section at a time.

Officials also discussed two beach replenishment projects, with most of that work funded by the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. One in the north end is already underway, and a second, set for 2023, will include the south end of town as well as Sea Isle City and Strathmere. The city expects to pay $3 million toward its share of the work next year and another $1 million toward back bay dredging.

The plan also includes $9.37 million toward affordable housing. The city is helping to rebuild the north side of the Peck’s Beach Village housing project and affordable housing units in other sections.

There are multiple changes proposed to other facilities.

At the meeting, Gillian mentioned plans for the Bayside Center, a waterfront facility at 520 Bay Ave. purchased by Cape May County and operated by the city. He is interested in demolishing the building, which once served as a private residence.

The state is asking for about $4 million in upgrades to fire protection for the building there, he said at the meeting. He suggested considering plans for a new building instead.

“That building there is just an old building. It’s not historic,” Gillian said. “Instead of wasting so much money on that Bayside Center building, I think the community deserves something that we can all use.”

That is only in the idea phase at this point, Gillian said after the meeting. He said he has been in touch with county officials about the idea.

The capital plan includes $24 million for a new Public Safety Building in 2024. The current Police Department and municipal court are housed in a former school at 835 Central Ave., a century-old building that most agree needs to be replaced.

Last year, Gillian pushed for a $42 million investment in a new building, to combine police and fire in a single structure on West Avenue. Some on council, and some in the community, balked at the price and disagreed with the plan, which also would have meant demolishing the current headquarters of the Fire Department.

The new capital plan includes $2 million for renovations to the living area for firefighters at that building, which Donato told council was needed because the former proposal was being set aside.

For now, there has been no public presentation of the new proposal for the fire headquarters.

At 34th Street and West Avenue, a complex that includes a playground, tennis courts and basketball courts is set for a major change, under the plan presented to council.

“That whole area needs a facelift,” Gillian said.

The concept presented to council included relocating the playground section away from the intersection, one of the busiest in town, and adding pickleball courts, in addition to realigning the tennis and basketball courts and adding new bathrooms.

The proposal also will add storage for the Public Works Department in the city’s south end.

Officials say they still expect a variety of grants to reduce the cost to local taxpayers of enacting the plan. One of the biggest areas of federal spending in the community, beach replenishment, was not counted as a grant for the purposes of the plan, Gillian said.

The spending would mean an increase in the community’s debt, but it would be a steady increase, without peaks or valleys, according to the Thursday presentation, while continuing to make improvements and maintaining the city.

“The most important thing is we’re keeping it balanced,” Gillian said. “We’re not putting the city finance in any kind of danger.”