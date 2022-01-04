Ocean City water main work begins

OCEAN CITY — New Jersey American Water plans to spend about three months replacing over one mile of water lines in the city, company officials said Monday.
The work will be done on Battersea, Central, Laurel and Ocean roads and Central Avenue, the water company said in a news release.
Construction began Tuesday and could take longer than three months, weather permitting, the company said.
Work will last from 7 a.m. to late afternoon daily. Traffic pattern changes are likely, but emergency vehicles will be permitted to enter work zones while work is underway, the company said.
The work is part of nearly $2.5 million New Jersey American Water has dedicated to the city to enhance its water infrastructure.
