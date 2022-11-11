Ocean City votes for change in school board election

OCEAN CITY – Voters opted for change for the Board of Education, with all four incumbents on the ballot falling short in their reelection bids.

Instead, voters backed a slate of three candidates who had campaigned against New Jersey’s education standards as they apply to sex education, according to unofficial results posted by the Cape May County Clerk’s office.

Catherine Panico, Elizabeth Nicoletti and Robin Shaffer each won seats in the vote, along with Kevin Barnes, a local attorney who ran a separate campaign.

Panico, Nicoletti and Shaffer had run last year, in a campaign critical of school mask mandates. They lost in a crowded field for three seats. This year, the three were high-profile voices against the state education standards, appearing at school board meetings and organizing a rally across from City Hall in favor of a statewide parent’s bill or rights.

That rally proved controversial, with some of the speakers decrying homosexuality in terms some in the community saw as problematic. The school board candidates said they had no intention of offending anyone but remained critical of the state standards, which they say involves schools in matters that should be left to parents. Adopted in 2020, the education standards took effect this year. The standards cover a wide range of topics, but their handling of sex education and gender issues has proven deeply controversial in multiple districts throughout the state, including here.

“I am extremely humbled and grateful to the many Ocean City parents and taxpayers who supported me and my two running mates Catherine Panico and Liz Nicoletti,” Shaffer wrote in an emailed response to a request for comment. “We cannot wait to begin working on behalf of families and with our colleagues on the board to build our district into one of the finest in the state. Giving all stakeholders a voice in solving challenges faced by our district will be of critical importance.”

Panico described herself as extremely grateful to the voters.

"I see this as a tremendous opportunity to build cohesion in our community, advocate for children and parents and focus on a quality education for all of the kids in the Ocean City School District," she wrote in an emailed response Thursday. "I just need to get my feet wet before I start commenting on policies but hope that we can coalesce on some important decisions that have a lasting, positive impact."

Also in a written response Thursday, Nicoletti said she was excited about the results and had enjoyed campaigning, during which she met many residents. She said many people said they would not have their children in Ocean City schools the way they currently operate.

"Many people that I’ve talked to have pulled their kids out already," she said after the election. "One of my goals is to bring back the families that I know who have left because of the radical social agendas that have infiltrated the schools of New Jersey. I will be pushing back on (Gov. Phil Murphy's) social agendas. I will be standing for parental rights and getting back to the basics."

She said she and her fellow candidates will put students first and thank the community for believing in them.

"I have no doubt that God was in this," Nicoletti said.

There were six candidates for three seats on the school board, along with three more candidates for an unexpired term currently held by Ryan Leonard. Shaffer won that seat by a wide margin, with 2,079 votes. Leonard, who was appointed to the seat this year, took 1,398, while former board member Dale Braun received 636.

Panico took the most votes, with 2,259, followed by Nicoletti at 2.082 and Barnes with 2,062. Patrick Kane, the school board president, came in fourth at 2,027, followed by the two other incumbents, Charles Roche (1,824) and Gregory Whelan (1,664).

Barnes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement during the campaign, he emphasized mental health and student performance.

“The performance scores in math, science, and language arts are not adequate and must be addressed. Wellness and safety must be addressed. Every child, regardless of race, gender, identity, or preference, is entitled to an exceptional education in a safe environment free from harassment and discrimination,” Barnes wrote earlier this year. “We can do better and we must do better.”

Kane could not be reached Wednesday. His phone was not accepting messages, and there was no response to an emailed request for comment.

Whelan said he was surprised by the result but fully accepts it, saying it was great to see people exercising their right to vote. He said he hopes the new school board will focus on education and preparing the students for the future.

"I also hope that the board sets up our new administration to succeed, which in turn will only help our teachers and students to succeed," he said Thursday.

The new members will be sworn in Jan. 4.

Ocean City has seen demonstrations on behalf of LBGTQ students this year, including a march around Ocean City High School with participants presenting a message that gay, lesbian, transgendered and other students belong at the district and should be supported. At school board meetings, former students said bullying and alienation can be dangerous for young people, calling for acceptance and support from the district.

In public statements after the rally across from City Hall, and the march at the school, Shaffer and the other candidates said they agree that all students should be supported and protected from bullying. But they maintained that the state education standards go too far.