OCEAN CITY — The city has been voted New Jersey's favorite beach in a statewide poll for the 10th consecutive year.
The New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium announced the poll results Friday morning during a presentation at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk.
The online contest included winners from each coastal county; Ocean City won for Cape May County in addition to being the overall winner, with Sea Isle City in second place.
The Sea Grant Consortium introduced the survey in 2008 to “inspire pride in and stewardship of New Jersey’s beaches while promoting a little healthy competition between New Jersey’s favorite beach towns.”
“It’s great to see Ocean City achieve this honor,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “Every year, we face new challenges. But Ocean City remains the best beach in the state and a tradition for generations of families."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.