The Ocean City Environmental Commission and the Ocean City High School Environmental Club planted beach plums along the 57th Street beach access road Saturday. The plums were donated by Alma George of Jalma Farms in Ocean View. George talked to planters about her 300-year-old family farm and the environmental benefits of beach plums.
Ocean City volunteers plant beach plums at 57th Street
- Press staff reports
