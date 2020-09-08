Ocean City's Beach Patrol will continue to guard certain beaches through September.
Beaches will be guarded 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekends and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, the city Department of Fire and Rescue Services said in a news release.
The following beaches will be guarded during the month:
St. Charles Place (guarded until Sept. 27) Brighton Place (Sept. 20) 8th Street (Sept. 27) 9th Street (Sept. 27) 10th Street (Sept. 20) 11th Street (Sept. 20) 12th Street (Sept. 27) 34th Street (Sept. 27) 58th Street (Sept. 27)
Meanwhile, the Ventnor City Beach Patrol will be guarding beaches off Dorset, Lafayette, New Haven and Suffolk avenues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Sept. 20 as well as Sept. 26 and 27, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend. Jessica Sheils of Pittsburgh takes advantage of the slight breeze to fly her kite.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
Byron Mead, of Runnemede, Camden County, constructs himself a headrest from the sand to catch some shut eye on the Ocean City beach. View a gallery of more photos from Sunday in Ocean City and another gallery from Saturday in Wildwood at
PressofAC.com.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend. Ally Klabunce, 15, a Delaware resident and a beach tag inspector stationed by the Music Pier.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend. (l-r) Chris Weathers of Aston PA and Dolores O'Connor of Glenn Mills play a game of catch with their lacrosse sticks.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
Noelle Mink, left, and Nik Toocheck, both 17 and from Delaware County in Pennsylvania, were taking a break from surfing after the wind shifted and the swells became smaller.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
Chris Weathers, left, of Aston, Pennsylvania, and Dolores O’Connor, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, play a game of catch with their lacrosse sticks on the Ocean City beach Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend. (l-r) Rich Baldwin and Christine McAlpin, both of Glen Mills, soak in the sun while watching thier little ones play by the water's edge.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend. (l-r) Ocean City resident Carol Gallagher and Dale Rader of Redding PA found a quiet bench by the Ocean City Music Pier to listen to the gentle waves and playful voices having fun in the surf.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend. Kaela Paul introduces her 9 month old Micah to the gentle lapping waves.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend. (l-r) Chase Spaeth, 13, watches his mom Heather give their dog Charlee a cool cup of water, all from Elkton, MD.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_beach
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.