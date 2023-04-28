OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club is sponsoring an essay writing contest for local students.
The contest, centered on the theme “It’s Cool to Be Kind,” is open to students in seventh and eighth grades in Ocean City and Upper Township, and fifth and sixth graders at Principle Academy Charter School in Egg Harbor Township.
Essays must be no more than 200 words and answer the questions "Why is it so important to be kind?" and "What are you doing to be a kind person?" Essays must be submitted to the school's guidance office by May 5.
The contest honors former Rotary Club member Dr. Robert Mohr. For more information, call 609-412-3459 or visit ocutrotary.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
