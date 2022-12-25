Ocean City-Upper Rotary Club wraps gifts for those in need

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township gathered in Marmora to wrap gifts for local families and organizations Dec. 11.
The outreach was organized by Rotarian Randi Scheck and took place at Salon Salon on Route 9. Jack Reischke of Boy Scout Troop 79 in Seaville helped with the projects as part of his Eagle Scout community volunteering.
The Rotary Club provided gifts for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Cape May and Atlantic counties, made candy bags and wrapped donations of gifts and winter clothing for an Afghan family living in Ocean City, among other projects.
If you would like to donate to Rotary Club community projects such as these, visit ocutrotary.org.
