Ocean City Train Show gets back on track

After a long pandemic layover, things are getting back on track for fans of model trains.
Ocean City held its annual Train Show at the Ocean City Music Pier on Saturday and Sunday. Scores of people of all ages took advantage of the free admission and poured into the hall over the weekend to watch displays and shop for new model trains, tracks and an assortment of other toys and miniatures.
The highlights of the show were two large displays at each end of the hall. One, toward an open space in the back, was built by the South Jersey S Gaugers, based in Stratford, Camden County, and the other, on the stage upfront, was built by the South Jersey Garden Railroad Society.
The SJGRS display appeared as a Christmas wonderland, with small houses and trees enveloped in snow. Model trains traveled along the group’s G-scale course, which is the group’s specialty and can be used outdoors. At another holiday-themed display the group set up to the side, children could control the train as it went along the track, after which they received conductor certificates.
The SJSG display appeared as a scene from an idyllic postwar coal town, and the surrounding countryside. One could smell the steam coming from the display’s American Flyer trains as they made their way across the group’s namesake S-gauge model railroads. The model was replete with factories, farmland, a train station and a functional miniature coal crane, which was lifting M&M’s.
Steve Tyler, of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was selling trains and tracks at the show Sunday. A collector himself, Tyler said he was excited to be able to give both children and adults a chance to reconnect with their past.
“I’ve loved trains all my life, and we have the opportunity to introduce trains from different eras to people to allow them to reminiscence, grab a piece of their childhood, bring it back, and enjoy themselves,” Tyler said.
The SJSG was founded in 1989 and its members hail from across the Delaware Valley. It puts on displays at schools, veterans’ homes, churches, malls and children hospitals, although it was the group’s first time putting on a display in Ocean City.
The SJGRS was founded in 1994 and specializes in G-scale model railroads, with membership from throughout South Jersey. SJGRS President Louis Ricciardi said the group is based out of volunteering members’ homes and comes to Ocean City for the Train Show every year. The group is scheduled to put on the display again next week at the Battleship New Jersey on the Camden Waterfront along the Delaware River.
The show Sunday was the first large display that either SJGRS or SJSG has put on since the COVID-19 pandemic began 21 months ago.
“Now we’re getting back into it,” SJSG President Hank Worrell said. “We hope there are enough people at this point who have gotten vaccinated.”
Worrell did have some fears that train shows scheduled in the near future could be derailed in the near future. Over the last few weeks, COVID-19 infection rates have increased in the state, and government officials have grown concerned by the new, omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Even with continuing concerns about COVID-19, however, it appeared enthusiasm for model trains would continue full steam ahead.
Cameron Burtley, an elementary-school student from Somers Point, said he was a fan of model trains, because his grandfather had been a conductor in Pennsylvania.
“We had to make it,” said Bethany Hannah, who was one of the adults who took Burtley to the event.
