Ocean City Train Show gets back on track

After a long pandemic layover, things are getting back on track for fans of model trains.

Ocean City held its annual Train Show at the Ocean City Music Pier on Saturday and Sunday. Scores of people of all ages took advantage of the free admission and poured into the hall over the weekend to watch displays and shop for new model trains, tracks and an assortment of other toys and miniatures.

The highlights of the show were two large displays at each end of the hall. One, toward an open space in the back, was built by the South Jersey S Gaugers, based in Stratford, Camden County, and the other, on the stage upfront, was built by the South Jersey Garden Railroad Society.

The SJGRS display appeared as a Christmas wonderland, with small houses and trees enveloped in snow. Model trains traveled along the group’s G-scale course, which is the group’s specialty and can be used outdoors. At another holiday-themed display the group set up to the side, children could control the train as it went along the track, after which they received conductor certificates.