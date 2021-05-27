 Skip to main content
Ocean City to start guarding beaches beginning Saturday
Ocean City to start guarding beaches beginning Saturday

Ocean City Beach Patrol
BILL BARLOW For The Press

Ocean City on Wednesday released the first list of beaches that will be guarded starting Memorial Day Weekend.

The beaches will be guarded 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays.

The following beaches will be guarded Saturday:

  • St. Charles Place
  • Brighton Place
  • 8th Street
  • 9th Street
  • 10th Street
  • 11th Street
  • 12th Street
  • 26th Street
  • 34th Street
  • 58th Street

Additional beached will be added each Saturday in June until the beach patrol reaches full staffing, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said in a news release.

For information on guarded beaches, visit www.ocnj.us/ocbp.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

