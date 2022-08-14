Ocean City to revisit public safety building proposals

OCEAN CITY – It’s not quite back-to-the-drawing-board for the proposed new public safety building for Ocean City, but officials say the proposal will get a detailed new look, including evaluating multiple plans that previously had been rejected.

George Savastano, Ocean City’s business administrator, updated City Council on plans at the Thursday council meeting, and Mayor Jay Gillian included a similar update in his Friday message to residents and visitors.

Last year, the administration pitched a $42 million plan to combing police and fire headquarters with the municipal court and other functions at Fifth Street and West Avenue. But some on City Council balked at the cost, and the plan to relocate the city’s popular skate park and demolish the current fire department headquarters to make way for the building.

The fire department needs more room according to city officials, but the bigger issue is the current police department, housed in a century-old former school building at 835 Central Ave. The city has discussed replacing that building for more than a decade, describing it as obsolete and unfit to for its current use.

“I think we all agree this project is necessary,” Savastano said.

The city administration will be prepared to discuss possible options with the council and the public after Labor Day, he said.